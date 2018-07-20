Maharashtra dairy farmers withdraw stir as govt hikes rate to Rs 25/litre

Dairy farmers in Maharashtra on Thursday called off their four-day-old strike after the state government announced the rate of Rs 25 per litre for milk, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna leader Raju Shetti announced.

Shetti, who had spearheaded the stir, made the statement after meeting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the latter's official residence in the Maharashtra's second capital Nagpur that is hosting the Monsoon Session of the state legislature.

Under attack from dairy farmers' bodies seeking a fair procurement price, the government announced that milk suppliers would get Rs 25 per litre rate from July 21.

Federation of dairy farmers, led by Shetti-headed Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, have been protesting in parts of the state seeking higher prices for milk and transferring of Rs 5 per litre subsidy in their accounts directly.

"We welcome the decision... We call off the stir," Shetti told reporters.

He added that the federation of milk suppliers is supposed to purchase milk from farmers at Rs 25 per litre rate.

"We will keep a tab on whether farmers are actually getting that money," he added.