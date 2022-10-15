JUST IN
Major rail infra project commissioned; boost to AP coastal economy

The South Central Railway (SCR) has completed and commissioned a major 221-km rail line doubling and electrification project that could give a boost to agro and aqua economies in Andhra Pradesh

Topics
rail infrastructure | Andhra Pradesh | Indian Railways

Press Trust of India  |  Amaravati 

: The South Central Railway (SCR) has completed and commissioned a major 221-km rail line doubling and electrification project that could give a boost to agro and aqua economies in the coastal region of Andhra Pradesh.

Electrification of the final 32.8-km stretch of rail line between Aravalli and Nidadavolu has been commissioned on October 13, marking the completion of the decade-old project.

The vital Vijayawada-Gudivada-Bhimavaram-Narsapuram electrification, Gudivada-Machilipatnam and Narsapuram-Nidadavolu doubling and electrification project was sanctioned in 2011-12 at a cost of Rs 3,000 crore.

The Rail Vikas Nigam Limited executed the project in five phases.

The doubling and electrification would now enable operation of train services with electric traction on end-to-end basis on these routes.

Calling it a super critical project, SCR general manager (in charge) Arun Kumar Jain noted that its completion marked yet another milestone in rail development in the coastal region of AP. This is a prestigious project in the coastal belt of Andhra Pradesh that will boost development in the region. This will significantly strengthen rail transport infrastructure by providing seamless movement of freight and passenger traffic, SCR Chief Public Relations Officer Ch Rakesh said.

Doubling of the line would facilitate introduction of more passenger train services. This line would also serve as a viable alternative to the coastal rail corridor between Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, Rakesh added. Importantly, the augmented infrastructure project would boost transportation of agriculture and aquaculture products from the region.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, October 15 2022. 10:12 IST

