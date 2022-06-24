Make green hydrogen manufacturing affordable, accessible: Govt to industry

-
ALSO READ
India's Green Hydrogen Policy to benefit RIL, Tata Power the most: Analysts
Oil firms bet on green hydrogen as future of energy; plan to invest billion
Will India's green hydrogen projects fuel its future needs?
Green Hydrogen policy to support renewable energy capacity addition
India plans to produce 5 million tonnes of green hydrogen by 2030
-
Chemicals and Fertiliser Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday urged the industry players to make the manufacturing of green hydrogen affordable and accessible.
India has tremendous opportunities in green hydrogen due to its geographical advantage, he said.
Addressing an event, Mandaviya said the government alone cannot achieve the target of green energy. Synergy among industries, academia and the government is required.
The government aims production of 5 million tonnes of green hydrogen by 2030 and the related development of renewable energy capacity under the National Hydrogen Mission.
"We need to grow in the research and production sector and innovate in the development and manufacturing of green hydrogen. Only the government alone can't achieve the target of green energy," an official statement quoted Mandaviya as saying at the event.
Energy is a critical requirement for the country and the green hydrogen mission is a crucial part of it, he said.
Mandaviya "urged everyone to work towards making manufacturing of green hydrogen affordable and accessible not only to our country but to the world".
Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizer Bhagwant Khuba said, "The world is looking towards us for our green hydrogen policy and we will soon launch the document with production, heavy transport logistics industries and shipping details".
The government's aim is to achieve a 500-gigawatt production target capacity of non-fossil fuel by 2030, he added.
Fertiliser Association of India Chairman KS Raju, Indian Institute of Chemical Engineers (Northern Regional Centre) Chairman S Nand, and IIT-Delhi Officiating Director AK Ganguly were present at the event.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU