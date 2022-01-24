Make 'vocal for local' a national movement: Goyal tells girl innovators

-
ALSO READ
Taking on Thackerays: Rane's 'slap' remark may galvanise Sena workers
India instigating 'geopolitical confrontation': China after Rawat's remark
Start-ups can be more successful with less govt interference: Piyush Goyal
Goa Congress spokesperson Rakhi Prabhudesai Naik quits, joins TMC
Will not accept such remarks: Arvind Sawant on Shiv Sena Bhavan remark
-
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday told girl innovators to make 'vocal for local' a national movement and become ambassadors for quality to further promote entrepreneurship in the country.
Interacting with girl innovators on National Girl Child Day, he also urged them to encourage more girls to come forward and innovate
"Each one of you should become ambassadors for quality... We would also like to encourage girl innovators from tier 2 and 3 cities," Goyal said.
The minister added that the innovators should also think about ideas to promote Indian handicrafts, handlooms, and khadi products.
"These are just food for thought for all of you... Dream big, never ever fear failure. You learn from failure, you grow from failure. Failure is a stepping stone to success," he said.
During the interaction, eight girl innovators informed the minister about their projects. The projects included low-cost biodegradable sanitary napkins, smart gloves which convert sign language to text and speech; and use of artificial intelligence and GPS (Global Positioning System).
He added that the projects will be presented before the Startup Advisory Council after three months.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU