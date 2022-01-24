Make 'vocal for local' a national movement: Goyal tells girl innovators

Commerce and Industry Minister on Monday told girl innovators to make 'vocal for local' a national movement and become ambassadors for quality to further promote entrepreneurship in the country.

Interacting with girl innovators on National Girl Child Day, he also urged them to encourage more girls to come forward and innovate



"Each one of you should become ambassadors for quality... We would also like to encourage girl innovators from tier 2 and 3 cities," Goyal said.

The minister added that the innovators should also think about ideas to promote Indian handicrafts, handlooms, and khadi products.

"These are just food for thought for all of you... Dream big, never ever fear failure. You learn from failure, you grow from failure. Failure is a stepping stone to success," he said.

During the interaction, eight girl innovators informed the minister about their projects. The projects included low-cost biodegradable sanitary napkins, smart gloves which convert sign language to text and speech; and use of artificial intelligence and GPS (Global Positioning System).

He added that the projects will be presented before the Startup Advisory Council after three months.

