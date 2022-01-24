Engineering exports up 54% to $82 bn in Apr-Dec: Commerce ministry

-
ALSO READ
India engineering goods exports in July hit all-time high of $9.14 bn: EEPC
India's trade deficit surges 675% on high imports; exports up 21%
CAIT says draft e-commerce rules to end crony capitalism in the sector
Exports rise 33% to $7.63 billion during Jan 1-7 period: Govt data
India's exports likely to get a boost as WTO raises trade outlook
-
Exports of engineering goods rose 54 per cent to USD 81.8 billion during April-December 2021-22 as compared to the same period of the previous year, the commerce ministry said on Monday.
In the corresponding nine-month period of 2020-21, exports stood at USD 52.9 billion.
The sector accounted for over 27 per cent in India's total exports basket during the period.
In entire 2020-21, exports from the sector was USD 76.62 billion.
"With the sector already logging USD 81.8 billion in the first three quarters of 2021-22, the sector is set to scale further record highs despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in January, 2020," it said.
India's top five export destinations for engineering goods include the US, China, the UAE, Italy and Germany.
The ministry said the zero duty Export Promotion Capital Goods (EPCG) scheme has helped in pushing up the exports, it added.
The scheme allows import of capital goods for pre-production, production and post-production (including completely knocked down/ semi knocked down thereof as well as computer software systems) at zero customs duty, subject to an export obligation equivalent to six times of duty saved on capital goods imported under the scheme, to be fulfilled in six years reckoned from authorization issue-date.
The engineering goods sector comprises metal products, industrial machinery and equipment, automobiles and its components, transport equipment, bicycles, medical devices and renewable equipment.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU