Mango, pomegranate exports from India to US to start from Jan-Feb 2022

-
ALSO READ
World food prices fall in June for first time in a year, says FAO
48 dead, 31 missing in Nepal after landslide, heavy floods in last 48 hours
Food-waste recycling programme: California's newest climate change target
Israel announces completion of high-tech underground barrier around Gaza
Copa America: Argentina beats Brazil 1-0; Messi wins his 1st major title
-
Exports of mango and pomegranate from India to the US will start from January-February to boost the country's outbound shipments of agri-products, the commerce ministry said on Saturday.
Exports of pomegranate aril to the US and imports of Alfalfa hay and cherries from America would also begin from April this year, it added.
In pursuant to the 12th India - USA trade policy forum meeting held on November 23, 2021, the Department of Agriculture and farmer's welfare and the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) have signed a framework agreement for implementing the "2 Vs 2 agri-market access issues", it said.
This access concept includes inspection and oversight transfer for Indian mangoes, pomegranate and pomegranate arils, and market access for US cherries and Alfalfa hay in India.
"Mango and pomegranate exports will start from January February 2022 and pomegranate aril from Apr 2022," the ministry said.
Further, it said that the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying has conveyed its readiness to provide market access for US pork.
These issues were discussed during the Trade Policy Forum meeting.
India has not exported mangoes to the US for the last two years.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU