Kerala to provide investors with best facilities available in country: CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said the state will provide investors with facilities that are comparable to the best available in the country.
While addressing the business leaders from Telangana at an Investment Road Show, the Chief Minister said, "The state is looking for strategic partnerships and we can assure that the state's facilities are comparable to the best in the country."
The state is gifted with strengths that are better than what is found in other regions in the country, the chief minister said that "we are blessed with an abundance of water, a clean and hygienic environment. We can offer the most literate workforce in the country which is even comparable with several regions in developed nations."
He welcomed business leaders to share in the development aspirations of the state and become a partner for our genuine and sincere quest to achieve inclusive socio-economic development.
"Kerala aims to become the best investment-friendly state in the country by attracting more investors for industries that do not harm environmental sustainability. The government would achieve this goal with determination and care," Chief Minister said.
John Brittas, MP said that many people are spreading disinformation about Kerala but the fact is that there is a good investment-friendly environment in the state.
Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy, MP praised the development works in Kerala and its great achievements under the leadership of the Chief Minister.
Investment opportunities in Kerala were presented at the meeting. The state's investment opportunities in the fields of Bio-Technology, Information Technology, Pharma and other emerging sectors were presented to the entrepreneurs.
Legislative reforms are undertaken by the state, digital transformation, simplification of procedures and industrial infrastructure were also explained. The industrialists welcomed the investor-friendly atmosphere of Kerala.
