Marathe, Gurumurthy appointed part-time Directors on RBI board

The appointments have been made for a duration of four years from the date of appointment or "until further orders"

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Reserve Bank of India

The central government on Tuesday announced the appointment of Satish Kashinath Marathe and Swaminathan Gurumurthy as part-time non-official Directors on the central board of Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

According to the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, the appointments have been made for a duration of four years from the date of appointment or "until further orders".

As per the information note issued on Tuesday, the appointment proposals were forwarded by the Department of Financial Services of the Union Ministry of Finance.
First Published: Wed, August 08 2018. 07:14 IST

