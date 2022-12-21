JUST IN
Business Standard

Micro, small industries exempted from EPR registration in Uttarakhand

In a major relief for micro and small scale industries, the Uttarakhand High Court has exempted them from the mandatory extended producer responsibility registration for disposal of plastic waste

Press Trust of India  |  Nainital 

In a major relief for micro and small scale industries, the Uttarakhand High Court has exempted them from the mandatory extended producer responsibility (EPR) registration for disposal of plastic waste.

The decision by the bench of Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice R C Khulbe came after an organisation representing the industries informed the court that they had been kept in the ambit of the mandatory registration despite an exemption by the Central Pollution Control Board.

The exemption was granted on Tuesday.

Laghu Udyog Bharti, an organisation that works for small and micro industries, via its advocate informed the court that the CPCB, while amending its rules in February 2022, made EPR registration mandatory for all except the small and micro industries.

However, the State Pollution Control Board has cancelled their consent to operate without EPR registration and bringing the industries in this category on the brink of closure.

The court also directed the commissioners of Kumaon and Garhwal to ensure operation of solid waste facility in all the places in compliance with earlier orders.

The case will be heard again in the second week of February, the court said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, December 21 2022. 18:09 IST

