Russia's Rosatom sends 'more advanced' fuel option for Indian nuclear plant

Russia's state-owned nuclear energy company Rosatom earlier this year sent a "more advanced" fuel option for a nuclear power plant in southern India, an Indian government minister told parliament

Topics
Russia | India-Russia ties | Fuel

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

Oil

Russia's state-owned nuclear energy company Rosatom earlier this year sent a "more advanced" fuel option for a nuclear power plant in southern India, an Indian government minister told parliament on Wednesday.

The fuel is for the Kudankulam nuclear power plant in Tamil Nadu state.

"The first lot of TVS-2M fuel assemblies has been received in May-June 2022 from Russian Federation and loaded in Unit-1," minister Jitendra Singh said in a written reply to questions. "They are performing satisfactorily."

(Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi; Editing by Krishna N. Das)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, December 21 2022. 14:26 IST

