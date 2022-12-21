Russia's Rosatom sends 'more advanced' fuel option for Indian nuclear plant

Russia's state-owned nuclear energy company Rosatom earlier this year sent a "more advanced" option for a nuclear power plant in southern India, an Indian government minister told parliament on Wednesday.

The is for the Kudankulam nuclear power plant in Tamil Nadu state.

"The first lot of TVS-2M assemblies has been received in May-June 2022 from Russian Federation and loaded in Unit-1," minister Jitendra Singh said in a written reply to questions. "They are performing satisfactorily."

(Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi; Editing by Krishna N. Das)

