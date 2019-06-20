JUST IN
Monsoon hits drought-hit Maharashtra, says IMD

Reuters  |  MUMBAI 

Representative Image
Representative Image

 India's annual monsoon has covered some parts of the western state of Maharashtra and conditions are becoming favourable for further advancement into the southern part of the country, a weather department official said on Thursday.

Monsoon has covered southern parts of Maharashtra and drought hit regions of the state are likely to get good rainfall in the next few days, K.S. Hosalikar, a senior official of the state-run India Meteorological Department, told Reuters.

"In the next 2-3 days, monsoon is likely to cover some more parts of Maharashtra," he said.

Maharashtra is the country's second biggest producer of cotton, sugar cane and soybeans, and top producer of onions and summer-sown pulses.

 

 

First Published: Thu, June 20 2019. 14:59 IST

