More than 30 mn income tax return filed till date for FY 2021-22: I-T dept

Income Tax Department on Monday said that more than 3 crore returns have been filed through e-filing portal till date for the financial year 2021-22.
"More than 3 crore ITRs for AY (Assessment Year) 2022-23 have been filed on e-filing portal till 25th July, 2022. The due date to file ITR for AY 2022-23 is 31st July, 2022. We urge you to file your ITR at the earliest, if not filed as yet," the department said in a tweet.
Over 2.3 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) were filed till July 20 for the financial year 2021-22.
Last fiscal (2020-21), about 5.89 crore ITRs were filed by the extended due date of December 31, 2021.
ITR filing is an annual activity seen as a duty of every responsible citizen of the nation. Taxpayers can claim the refund of the excess tax paid/deducted during a financial year by filing it.
The I-T department has established an independent portal for e-filing of income tax returns -- incometaxindia.gov.in. Additionally, there are certain private entities, registered by the Income Tax Department that allows taxpayers to e-file through their websites.
