JUST IN
SC to pronounce judgment on pleas against demonetisation on January 2
Increase use of low-grade iron ore in steel production: Govt to industry
Benchmark yield at 1 month high as RBI worry over inflation hurts sentiment
Launch of digital rupee a historic milestone, says RBI executive director
Defence chiefs of US, India discuss global security, bilateral cooperation
ISB records almost three-fold jump in pre and post placements CTC
IOCL selects Reliance Jio managed network services for its retail outlets
DoT forms 4 task forces to boost domestic telecom mfg, remove hurdles
Govt sees bright prospect of wheat; current temp conducive for high yields
Centre taking vital steps on food security in people's interest: Union MoS
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Centre okays GSI's bid to purchase 2 coastal vessels worth Rs 245.07 cr
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

MSP for rice rise by 42.64%, wheat by 39% in 8 years of Modi govt: BJP MP

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal on Thursday said the minimum support price (MSP) for rice has increased by 42.64 per cent and that of wheat by 39 per cent in the eight years of the Narendra Modi government

Topics
wheat MSP | Agriculture | BJP

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal on Thursday said the minimum support price (MSP) for rice has increased by 42.64 per cent and that of wheat by 39 per cent in the eight years of the Narendra Modi government.

Talking to reporters here, he said the procurement of food grains has increased in the last eight years.

"From 2006 to 2014, the total procurement was 1,926 million tonnes and it increased to 2,273 million tonnes in the period between 2014 and 2022," he said.

Pal said on the initiative of Prime Minister Modi, a proposal of India was supported by 72 countries and the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) declared the year 2023 as International Year of Millet.

"India is one of the leading producers of millet in the world with an estimated share of around 41 per cent in the global production. It is estimated that the millet market is set to grow from its current market value of more than USD 9 billion to over USD 12 billion by 2025," he said.

He also said in the 2021-22 sugar season (October-September) India has emerged as the world's largest producer and consumer of sugar and its second largest exporter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on wheat MSP

First Published: Thu, December 22 2022. 22:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.