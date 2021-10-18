MSP value of Rs 11,099.25 crore paid for paddy, says Govt

-
ALSO READ
Wholesale prices fall as mandis prepare to welcome fresh kharif harvest
Sowing area of kharif crops 1.55% lower than last year so far: Govt data
20 states integrate farm land records, other details for paddy procurement
Centre to cross check farmers land records before paddy procurement
Chhattisgarh to give Rs 10,000 input subsidy for crops, excludes paddy
-
The government on Monday said that over 56.62 lakh metric tonnes of paddy has been procured in the Kharif Marketing Season 2021-22 up to October 17.
The KMS 2021-22, at the minimum support price (MSP), commenced recently and has benefitted 3,71,919 farmers with MSP value of Rs 11,099.25 crore, an official statement said.
The procurement took place in states and UTs of Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.
The government had earlier declared October 11 as the date for starting procurement under MSP for Haryana and Punjab. However, after a hue and cry from the farmers, the date was brought earlier and the procurement started on October 1.
The government claimed it has digitised land records and the names of the farmers, owners and tillers both, and also put in place a procedure to book dates for bringing in paddy for procurement under the MSP. It also claimed that it has put in place a system that pays the farmers directly the MSP price into their bank accounts and the commission, wherever due, is diverted to the trader's account.
--IANS
niv/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU