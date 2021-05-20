Chhattisgarh to give Rs 10,000 input subsidy for crops, excludes paddy

-
Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday decided to provide an input subsidy of Rs 10,000 per acre to the farmers who will utilize the paddy cultivation area for farming of other identified Kharif crops, in place of paddy, from upcoming Kharif season 2021-22.
According to a press release, the decision to expand the scope of Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana from the upcoming Kharif season 2021-22 to provide input subsidy at the rate of Rs 9,000 per acre to the producers of all the major Kharif crops like maize, soya bean, sugarcane, kodo-kutki, Arhar was taken by the state Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in a meeting on Wednesday.
Chief Minister said that if the farmers cultivate other identified crops in paddy fields in Kharif season 2020-21, then they will be provided an input subsidy of Rs.10,000 per acre from the upcoming Kharif season 2021-22. Farmers who plant trees in the fields will be given an input subsidy of Rs. 10,000 per year for the next three years.
Chhattisgarh government has also decided to provide an input subsidy of Rs 9,000 per acre per year for paddy in Kharif season 2020-21 and on all major Kharif crops including paddy from 2021-22. Besides this, the state government has fixed the support price of Kodo at Rs. 3,000 per quintal. Super compost fertilizer prepared in Gothan will be made available to the farmers at the minimum price of Rs 6 per kilogram.
As per the release, if the farmers, who have sold paddy at the support price in the year 2020-21, doing farming of Kodo-kutki, sugarcane, tur, maize, soybean, pulses, oilseeds, aromatic paddy, and other fortified paddy crops or plantations in place of paddy, they would be provided Rs 10,000 per acre as input subsidy instead of Rs 9,000 per acre.
Chief Minister also directed the Agriculture Department to publicize and promote the information about the provision of input subsidy of Rs.10,000 per acre under Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana on the cultivation of crops other than paddy, and also about the production and fixed selling rate of super compost along with vermicompost under the Godhan Nyay Yojana, so that maximum number of farmers may take benefit of these provisions.
In the meeting, the required upgrading of the Agriculture Department's registration portal for registration of paddy as well as other crops, registration of Kharif crops was discussed in detail, and the officials concerned were directed to chalk out an action plan for the same.
Agriculture Minister Ravindra Choubey, Forest Minister Mohammad Akbar, Education Minister Dr Premsai Singh Tekam, Food Minister Amarjit Bhagat were also present in the meeting held at Chief Minister's residence office.
Besides, Advisor to the Chief Minister Pradeep Sharma, Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain, Additional Chief Secretary Subrata Sahu, Agriculture Production Commissioner Dr. M. Geeta, Food Secretary Dr. Kamalpreet Singh, Finance Secretary Alarmel Mangai D, Secretary to Chief Minister Siddharth Komal Pardeshi, Secretary Agriculture Amrit Khalko, Revenue Secretary Rita Shandilya were also present.
