7.06 mn domestic air passengers in Sep, 5.44% higher than August: DGCA

-
ALSO READ
Technocrat or bureaucrat: Who should head India's aviation regulator DGCA?
6.7 mn domestic air passengers in Aug, 33.83% higher than July: DGCA
Delhi airport sees record number of passengers after second Covid-19 wave
Domestic air traffic in August jumps 34% sequentially, says DGCA
Domestic airlines carry 300,000 passengers; festivals prompt travel
-
Around 70.66 lakh domestic passengers travelled by air in the month of September, 5.44 per cent higher than 67.01 lakh who travelled in August, the country's aviation regulator said on Monday.
According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), 50.07 lakh people, 31.13 lakh people, 21.15 lakh people and 57.25 lakh people had travelled within the country by air in July, June, May and April, respectively.
The sudden drop in domestic air traffic in May was due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic that had badly hit the country and its aviation sector.
While IndiGo carried 39.69 lakh passengers in September with a 56.2 per cent share of the domestic market, SpiceJet flew 6.02 lakh passengers, accounting for a 8.5 per cent share of the market, according to the data shared by DGCA.
Air India, Go First (previously known as GoAir), Vistara and AirAsia India carried 8.53 lakh, 5.8 lakh, 6.12 lakh and 4.13 lakh passengers, respectively, in September, the data showed.
The occupancy rate for the six major airlines in September was between 63.7 per cent and 78.8 per cent, it stated.
The occupancy rate for SpiceJet was 78.8 per cent in September, the DGCA noted. The occupancy rates for IndiGo, Vistara, Go First, Air India and AirAsia India were 73.6 per cent, 72.4 per cent, 74.1 per cent, 63.7 per cent and 68 per cent, respectively, it added.
The aviation sector has been significantly impacted due to the travel restrictions imposed in India and other countries in view of the pandemic.
India resumed domestic passenger flights on May 25 last year after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The DGCA data mentioned that in September 2021, IndiGo had the best on-time performance of 95.5 per cent at four metro airports -- Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai.
AirAsia India and Go First were at the second and third positions in relation to on-time performance at the aforementioned four airports in August with 95.1 per cent and 94.4 per cent on-time performance, respectively, the DGCA said.
All airlines in India have opted for cost-reducing measures such as pay cuts, leave without pay and layoffs in order to tide over the coronavirus-induced crisis.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU