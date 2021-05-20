MSRTC's freight service earns revenue of Rs 56 crore in first year

-
ALSO READ
Road Safety World Series 2021: Full schedule, match time, live streaming
FASTag rollout: Hybrid lanes at NH toll plazas to operate till Feb 15
Adani Transport wins Rs 1,040 cr highway contract from NHAI in Telangana
Ownership transfer: Road ministry notifies changes in motor vehicle rules
India accounts for 10 per cent of global road crash victims: World Bank
-
While its passenger service was
impacted by coronavirus-induced restrictions, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has earned a revenue of Rs 56 crore from its freight service in the first year.
Its fleet of 1,150 trucks transported over seven lakh tons of goods since the launch of the service on May 21, 2020, said the corporation in a release on Thursday.
MSRTC, one of the biggest public bus services in the country with more than 17,000 buses, recently branded its freight service as 'Mahacargo'.
Its trucks clocked 1.40 crore km in the last one year.
Last year, when the pandemic and lockdown put brakes on its bus operations, the cash-strapped corporation explored other sources of revenue and started a freight service.
"Strict restrictions due to the pandemic affected the transportation of essential commodities as well as other goods (by private carriers). To overcome this situation, the MSRTC decided to make its debut in the freight sector," the release said.
Besides mixed goods such as mangos, agriculture produce, essential commodities and stationery, Mahacargo also transports bulk goods like foodgrains for the public distribution system, seeds and the freight for government as well as private companies.
MSRTC trucks were even used for the transportation of electronic voting machines during elections.
The release claimed that MSRTC freight service is more affordable than private transporters.
The corporation has set itself a revenue target of Rs 100 crore from freight business in the next one year.
The state cabinet recently decided to assign 25 per cent of government freight business to the corporation.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU