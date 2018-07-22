Nationwide truckers' strike enters third day, receives mix response

Truck operators' nationwide indefinite strike called by their umbrella body AIMTC received a mixed response on the third day on Sunday.

(AIMTC) started a nationwide indefinite strike on July 20, and their demands include a reduction in central and state taxes by getting diesel under the GST so that price of the deregulated commodity can be reduced.

According to reports, the strike was more effective in the financial capital Mumbai, while in other parts of the country, including Delhi, it showed partial response only.

"Today on the third day of Nationwide Chakkajam called by the Apex body AIMTC, the movement has intensified and going strong with more and more transport unions at local level joining the stir," AIMTC Core Committee Chairman Bal Malkit Singh said.

He said the AIMTC has urged the government's intervention for tangible resolution of the issues.

"On third day too there has been no reconciliatory talks or indication from the government to resolve the issues with immediate tangible results. The movement will get intensified in days to come," Singh added.

Essential commodities have been kept out of the strike.

AIMTC claims that about 93 lakh trucks are affiliated to the body.

The Indian Foundation of Transport Research and Training (IFTRT), however said the strike has a little impact so far in the country.

Apart from demanding reduction in diesel prices, truckers are also against the "flawed and non-transparent" toll collection system that favours road concessioners and alleged that the time and fuel loss goes up to Rs 1.5 trillion annually on account of it.

Truckers are also miffed at high insurance premia and want a reduction in third-party premium, exemption on third-party premia from GST.

Apart from this, they are also pressing for exemptions and abolition of indirect taxes, national permits for all buses and trucks and also doing away with the direct port delivery tendering system.