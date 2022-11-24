Need to promote circular economy to deal with climate change issues: Kant

-
There is a need to promote a circular economy to deal with the issues related to climate change, India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant on Thursday said.
Addressing an event virtually, Kant noted different ministries and states are taking initiatives to promote a circular economy.
He said in COP 27, India underlined its long-term low carbon emission strategy.
India's Presidency for the G20 from December 1 provides an opportunity to the country for an accelerated transition towards the circular economy, he added.
Noting that there is a need to create a business environment for the circular economy, he said," We need to ensure that regulations do not become burdensome".
The G20 comprises 19 countries -- Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the USA and the European Union (EU).
Together, they account for over 80 per cent of the global GDP, 75 per cent of international trade and two-thirds of the world population.
First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 14:19 IST
