News digest: Ad spends, realty barons, stock brokers, RBI funds, and more

Ad spend may double to Rs 30 bn in 2019 polls; social media to see big jump



Over the past few months, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is in power along with alliance partners, has been releasing advertisements on television, promoting its achievements. Other political parties are also gradually stepping up their campaigns, with less than six months left for the general election.

According to top advertising executives Business Standard spoke to, the spending on political advertising during the 2019 polls is expected to double to Rs 30 billion from Rs 15 billion five years ago, pointing to a media blitzkrieg that awaits voters. Read more here.

Net worth of top continues to rise despite sectoral slowdown



The net worth of continues to rise even as the property sector is facing one of its most turbulent periods.

The sector is battling the challenges posed by the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, the goods and services tax regime and, more recently, the liquidity tightening at non-banking financial companies. Click here to know more.

Stock broker count halves in three years on high costs, falling margins



The number of operating in the cash segment has almost halved in the past three years as high compliance costs, declining margins and the closure of regional stock exchanges have forced nearly 3,400 to shut shop. The count has reduced to a third since 2013.

The broker count stood at 2,773 as of September 2018, down from 9,606 in the corresponding period five years ago, the data collated from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) shows. Read more here



In oil’s continuous slide since October, all signs say made in the USA



The downward spiral in is accelerating as a surge in crude production from a turbocharged US petroleum industry runs into weaker global economic growth.

Crude prices slid 7.7% on Friday, their largest one-day drop since July 2015, and are now down by nearly a third since the start of October. The US benchmark, West Texas Intermediate futures, closed at $50.42 a barrel—its lowest level in over a year. Click here to know more



Don’t need for another 6 months: Jaitley



Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has said the government does not need any extra funds from the Reserve Bank or any other institution to meet the fiscal deficit target.

However, he added that extra funds, which may accrue from the new capital framework of the Reserve Bank, can always be used for poverty alleviation programmes over the years by future governments. Read more here

