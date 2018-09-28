NIC to help govt use data analytics for better delivery of citizen services

(NIC) will help the government leverage to make data-driven decisions and further strengthen delivery of citizen services with the help of its (CEDA).

CEDA, which was inaugurated Friday by Electronics and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, will support various departments to utilise insights from huge amounts of data generated as a part of various governance processes. These insights will be used to improve the overall implementation of various government schemes.

"India must become a hub of .. can play a pivotal role in this," he said.

He also urged -- which provides technology support for governance services -- to strengthen innovation and see how data available from (GST), healthcare and other areas be leveraged to benefit masses.

Prasad also released a white paper on 'Data Analytics in Government'.

Use of data analytics is expected to help government agencies in solving complex policy issues through data-driven decision, and ensuring effective formulation and implementation of various development initiatives.

Besides, the minister also unveiled DigiVaarta, a mobile tool (SMS and mobile app) that will help in spreading awareness on digital payments.

Users can send a text message to the number '14444' and they will receive SMS messages which are pre-approved by experts and the response messages will be made available for further action, analysis and research.

A mobile app version of will also be available that will, apart from chat option, offer video tutorials around use of facilities like BHIM and UPI.

The tool has been developed by Centre for Digital Financial Inclusion (a not-for-profit digital innovation think tank) along with MeitY and teams.

While the current launch focuses on spreading awareness about various digital payment methods available to Indian citizens, the same solution can also be used for various programmes that require direct connect with citizens over mobile phones.