Tamil Nadu Defence Industrial Corridor attracts Rs 3,123 cr of proposals
Nirmala Sitharaman criticises Congress attack on Rafale jet deal

She said the government had responded to every question asked by the Congress in Parliament regarding the deal

BS Reporter 

Nirmala Sitharaman

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman rapped the Congress party’s criticism of the government’s statements on the Rafale plane deal with France.

"Have you heard the responses in Parliament? I don't have proof that they heard it. As far as I know, they were flying paper planes, some were taking photos and shouting when the finance minister was giving the response. Then how do you say you are not satisfied with the replies?" she asked when reporters referred to the Congress allegations.

"You can wake up those who are sleeping but not those who are pretending to sleep." She said the government had responded to every question asked by the Congress in Parliament regarding the deal.

First Published: Mon, January 21 2019. 01:32 IST

