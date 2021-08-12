Niti Aayog releases handbook for EV charging infra implementation

-
Niti Aayog on Thursday released a handbook to help state governments and local bodies in framing policies for setting up charging networks for electric vehicles.
According to an official statement, the objective is to enhance charging infrastructure and facilitate a rapid transition to electric mobility in the country.
'The Handbook for Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Implementation' has been jointly developed by Niti Aayog, Ministry of Power (MoP), Department of Science and Technology (DST), Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), and World Resources Institute (WRI) India.
The handbook provides a systematic and a holistic approach for adoptions by implementing authorities and other stakeholders involved in planning, authorisation and execution of EV charging infrastructure, the statement said.
It presents an overview of the technological and regulatory frameworks and governance structures needed to facilitate EV charging.
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said the EV ecosystem in India is evolving rapidly and there are several players entering the charging infrastructure market.
This handbook provides holistic governance for public and private stakeholders to work together in establishing robust and accessible EV charging networks, Kant added.
Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said the handbook addresses the common challenges being faced by different local authorities in implementing EV charging networks.
The handbook was prepared with support from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and Department of Heavy Industry.
