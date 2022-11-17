JUST IN
Nitin Gadkari launches Rs 1,206-cr national highway projects in West Bengal
India's oilmeal exports rise 38.45% to 1.98 MT during Apr-Oct period: SEA
What is going wrong with Indian exports?
Global freight rates down 30% YoY; steel, auto, and pharma to benefit
Education loan disbursal target for FY23 set at 13.5% lower than FY22: Rpt
Warning signal for economy as headline inflation heads to high core
Indian space business: An exciting field or a bubble about to burst?
India, GCC group to launch free trade pact negotiations on Nov 24
Top headlines: Windfall tax on crude hiked, India's 1st export contraction
Windfall profit tax on crude oil hiked, levy on export of diesel cut
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
India's oilmeal exports rise 38.45% to 1.98 MT during Apr-Oct period: SEA
Business Standard

Nitin Gadkari launches Rs 1,206-cr national highway projects in West Bengal

Gadkari said that the development of these projects will lead to industrial and economic growth in Bengal as well as in eastern parts of India with significant inroads towards the agriculture sector

Topics
National Highways | Nitin Gadkari  | West Bengal

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Nitin Gadkari
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 3 national highway (NH) projects worth Rs 1,206 Crore in Siliguri on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, Gadkari said that the inaugurated projects include 2-lane ROB in replacement of Level Crossing at km 615.5 of NH-31 (Oodlabari) and would give significant boost to international connectivity and ROB in lieu of Level Crossing at km 661.100 on NH-31 (Maynaguri). He said that it would help reduce accidents due to improved safety features and bring down travelling time and distance.

Gadkari said that the development of these projects will lead to industrial and economic growth in West Bengal as well as in the eastern parts of India with significant inroads towards the agriculture sector.

Giving a major fillip to traffic decongestion in Siliguri, the foundation stone was laid on Thursday for the development to 4/6-laning of NH-31 (New NH-10) with both side service roads from km 569.258 to km 581.030 (end of AH-02 project on NH- 31 near Shivmandir to Sevoke Army Cantonment). It would boost connectivity to North Eastern India & neighbouring countries like Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh.

--IANS

kvm/kvd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on National Highways

First Published: Thu, November 17 2022. 15:47 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.