JUST IN
Dec manufacturing PMI at 26-month high of 57.8 as production picks up
India's December manufacturing PMI expands to 57.8; highest in over 2 yrs
Gross budgetary allocation for Railways to go up by 29% in Budget: Report
Centre may boost PLI outlay to attract iPad, MacBook production: Report
Where is the National Monetisation Pipeline headed?
Indians emerge as biggest beneficiaries of UAE raffle draw in 2022
Jobs top agenda at PM Modi's meeting with chief secretaries on Jan 5
GST mop-up about Rs 1.5 trillion in Dec, third-highest ever: FinMin data
Demand to exploration: Key warning signals for India's gas industry in 2023
How financial reforms can quicken pace for India to become a $5-trn economy
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Dec manufacturing PMI at 26-month high of 57.8 as production picks up
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

India's current account deficit projected at $106bn: Acuite Ratings

Credit rating agency Acuite Ratings and Research has revised downward Indias current account deficit to $106 billion in FY23

Topics
Current Account Deficit | Indian Economy | indian government

IANS  |  Chennai 

Indian rupee
Photo: Bloomberg

Credit rating agency Acuite Ratings and Research has revised downward Indias current account deficit to $106 billion in FY23.

In a report released on Monday, Acuite Ratings said it is revising the forecast for the current account deficit to $106 billin from the earlier levels of $130 billion.

The Balance of Payment (BoP) deficit is estimated at $38 billion down from $60 billion estimated earlier, Acuite Ratings said.

According to the rating agency, the moderation in the monthly trade deficit and the softening of crude oil prices till now in Q3FY23 has made it to revise its earlier forecast as to current account deficit and BoP.

--IANS

vj/ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Current Account Deficit

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 12:58 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU