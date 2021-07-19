Notice inviting tender for auctioning 27 mineral blocks issued by 4 states

-
Notice Inviting Tender (NIT) for sale of 27 mineral blocks have been issued by four states, including Jharkhand and Odisha, Parliament was informed on Monday.
While Odisha has issued Notice Inviting Tender for 11 mineral blocks, Madhya Pradesh has issued NIT for 10 blocks.
NIT has been issued for four mineral blocks in Rajasthan and one block in Jharkhand.
Replying to a written question in the Rajya Sabha, Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "Currently, Notice Inviting Tender (NIT) for auction of 27 mineral are issued by four states, namely, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha and Jharkhand."
The minister further said "114 mineral blocks are auctioned by various State Governments."
He added that various steps have been taken to reduce the imports of coal.
These include launch of commercial mining to increase availability of coal through non-Coal India (CIL) mining leases, increase in availability of the dry fuel through greater allocations of coal under different auction windows conducted by the coal behemoth, and reduction in floor price for different categories of non-power consumers by CIL.
CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.
