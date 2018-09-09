NTPC's trading arm to begin 300 MW power supply to Bangladesh from midnight

State-run power major NTPC's trading arm will begin power supply of 300 MW to Bangladesh from midnight Sunday.

"The 300 MW power supply to Bangladesh by the will commence from 00:00 hrs of 10th September 2018," said in a statement.

Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Limited (NVVN) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Limited.

According to the statement, signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with (BPDB) on September 6, 2018 at Dhaka for supply of 300 MW power from Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) and back to back agreement has also been signed with the

The company said the testing of additional 500 MW Baharampur (India) Bheramara (Bangladesh) (HVDC) link has been completed. This will be used to supply power to Bangladesh.

ALSO READ: NTPC approves Rs 97.85 bn investment for expansion of Talcher power plant

had invited bids for buying 500 MW power from Indian firms under short-term (June, 1 2018 - December 31, 2019) and long-term (January 1, 2020 - May, 31, 2033) timeframes.

NVVN had emerged as the successful bidder (L1) for both short-term and long-term segments for supply of 300 MW power.