Odisha records 43% growth rate in GST collection during Dec 2021

Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection of has touched a collection of Rs 4080.14 crore during December 2021 as against Rs 2860.20 crore collected during December 2020 registering a growth of 43 per cent.

As per the Commissionerate of Commercial Tax and Goods and Services Tax, Odisha, "The growth of collection during December 2021 is also the highest amongst major states for the 4th consecutive month. This is also the second-highest ever gross collection of GST by the state since launch of GST."

The progressive till December 2021 is Rs 32,113 crore against Rs 20,089 crore till December 2020 with growth of 60 per cent. The corresponding collection till December 2019 was Rs 21,750 crore.

The collection of OGST during the month of December 2021 is Rs 1,118.65 crore against a collection of Rs 765.26 crore during December 2020 recording a robust growth of 46.18 per cent. The collection of Rs. 1118.65 crore during December 2021 is also the third highest ever gross collection of OGST by the state since the inception of GST.

There is also a collection of Rs 973.79 crore in CGST, Rs 1,267.63 in IGST and 720.07 crore in Cess during December 2021 recording a growth of 65.21 per cent, 31.26 per cent and 33.40 per cent over December 2020 respectively.

Gross during the third quarter of 2021-22 (October-December) is Rs 11,809.26 crore recording a growth of 51.08 per cent against the corresponding second quarter collection of 2020-21.

Growth in GST is mostly driven by mining and manufacturing sectors. Sectoral analysis of Top 100 dealer's GST payments in cash reveals that Rs 8595 crore of gross revenue (CGST+SGST+IGST+CESS) was collected from the mining sector during the current FY vis-a-vis Rs 4,714 crore collected from the same dealers during the corresponding period of last FY with a growth of 83 per cent. The successful auction of iron ore mines last year by the State Government is contributing significantly in an increase in tax revenue this year.

Manufacturing Sector has also recorded a growth of 142 per cent with a collection of Rs 8157.93 crore during the current FY vis-a-vis collection of Rs 3374.61 crore in last FY from top 100 dealers. This is largely due to an increase in prices of steel and other metal related products in the first two quarters of 2021-22.

Similarly, Service Sector, Trading Sector and Works Contract Sector have also recorded a growth of 72 per cent, 89 per cent and 46 per cent in the current financial year over the corresponding period of last year.

The total collection of value added tax (VAT) (Petrol and Liquor) is Rs 759.72 crore during December 2021 as against Rs 691.47 crore during December 2020 with a growth rate of 9.87 per cent. Out of the above, collection from petroleum products is of Rs 589.04 crore during December 2021 as against Rs 558.85 crore during December 2020 with a growth rate of 5.40 per cent.

Similarly, collection from liquor is of Rs 170.67 crore during December 2021 as against Rs 132.61 crore during December 2020 with a growth rate of 28.70 per cent.

Growth during the current FY is also a result of better non filer management and regular return scrutiny by Circles combined with enforcement activities which have resulted in better compliance by taxpayers.

A special two-month drive for "survey and registration" of all potential GST and Profession Tax Payers throughout the State was completed during which nearly 19,000 persons were contacted by State Tax Officers out of which 3,727 eligible taxpayers were bought under the GST fold and 3,305 eligible persons were bought under the Profession Tax fold. During the current FY, 35,724 numbers of new taxpayers have been bought under the GST fold.

Further, during the current Financial Year, 11,482 numbers of assessment have been initiated against defaulters for non-filing of returns, The total e-waybill generated during December 2021 was 16.21 lakh against 14.08 lakh during December 2020 witnessing a growth of 15 per cent.

Commissioner of Commercial Tax and Goods and Services Tax, Sushil Kumar Lohani, has instructed the field officers to ensure at least 90 per cent return filing, return scrutiny of all suspected/ big taxpayers as well as prompt demand and recovery in case of notice of any irregularities.

