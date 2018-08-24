Orissa HC directs authorities not to take action against importers on GST

The has directed investigating authorities not to take coercive action against on the issue of availing advance authorisation licences under regime, said Abhishek Rastogi, counsel from the side of

Earlier, had approached various courts over restrictions imposed for availing advance authorisation licences. The change in condition has led to the directorate of revenue intelligence (DRI) issuing notices to exporters. The case will come up for hearing in Madras HC on Friday. The (CBIC) had inserted a clause of “pre-import” for exempting imports done on advance authorisation licences from integrated goods and services tax (IGST).

These licences are issued to allow duty-free import of inputs, which are physically incorporated in export product. The clause meant that imports done after exports would not be allowed to avail exemptions from





ALSO READ: Kerala plans to raise Rs 7.5 bn through hiked liquor duty & 10% cess on GST

However, advance authorisation is generally used for importing goods after exports are made, as against the pre-import condition imposed by the CBIC, argued Abhishek Rastogi.

The clause was introduced after exemption was granted to imports under advance authorisation from paying Earlier, imports under advance authorisation were subjected to This prompted exporters to move courts. Though IGST is refundable, cash flow of exporters was hampered.