Over 100 mn litres of milk transported by 'Doodh Duronto' trains to Delhi

Over 10 crore litres of milk has so far been transported by 'Doodh Duronto' special trains from Renigunta of Andhra Pradesh to the national capital, the Railway Ministry said.
Right from the date of introduction on March 26, 2020, these special trains have been operated by the South Central Railway uninterrupted and to date 2,502 milk tankers were transported in 443 trips, it said in a statement.
"Transportation of milk by rail from Renigunta to New Delhi has been very important and crucial to meet the essential needs of the nation. Prior to COVID-19, milk tankers were being attached to weekly superfast trains to cater to the needs of the people in New Delhi and surrounding regions.
"When lockdown was implemented in the country, to supplement the cause, South Central Railway started the unique concept of operating 'Doodh Duronto' special trains by exclusively attaching milk tankers," the ministry said.
The South Central Railway has been operating these trains on par with mail and express trains, covering 2,300 kms from Renigunta to Hazrat Nizamuddin station in 30 hours, it added.
Doodh Duronto specials are run normally with six milk tankers each having a capacity of 40,000 liters -- totaling 2.40 lakh liters of milk in a train.
"So far, 2,502 tankers have been operated in 443 trips of these special trains transporting more than 10 crore liters of milk," the ministry said.
