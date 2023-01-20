Over 28% rural households covered under 'Jal Jeevan Mission' in Jharkhand

Altogether 28.73 per cent of in have been provided with piped water connections under the Centre's 'Jal Jeevan Mission', an official said on Thursday.

Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Chief Minister Hemant Soren jointly reviewed the progress of the scheme at the state secretariat here.

Soren informed him that around 3.45 lakh households, covering 5 per cent of the total target, had access to piped water under the scheme before his government came to power in December 2019.

In the past three years, water connections were provided to 14.12 lakh households. The total households covered under the scheme so far are 17.57 lakh, which is 28.73 per cent of the total target, the CM said.

Solar energy has been given prominence in the water supply scheme, due to which the state will save around Rs 500-600 crore and in the same way, energy conservation can also be done, he said.

The state government is trying to develop climate-friendly water infrastructure in the state, he said.

The CM assured the union minister that the work of 'Har Ghar Nal Jal Yojana' under the 'Jal Jeevan Mission' would be completed in the state by 2024.

Deputy Commissioners (DC) of all 24 districts in the state took part in the review meeting through video conference.

Shekhawat asked the DCs to expedite work under schemes like 'Jal Jeevan Mission' and 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan'.

"Required financial support for schemes is being provided by the Centre to the states. will continue to get funds for the smooth functioning of these works," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)