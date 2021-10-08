Over 30 million unorganized workers registered on e-Shram portal

-
Minister of Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav on Friday said more than 3 crore unorganized workers have registered on e-Shram portal.
In a tweet, the minister said across the country more than 3 crore unorganised workers have registered themselves on e-Shram portal, the first ever National Database of Unorganized Workers (NDUW) in India.
Earlier on Friday, the labour ministry said the Governing Body Meeting and Annual General Body meeting of the Dattopant Thengadi National Board for Workers Education and Development (DTNBWED)was held at Hyderabad.
The meeting was chaired by Vrijesh Updadhyay, Chairman of the Board along with Chief Labour Commissioner (Central), DPS Negi and several important decisions were taken.
Informing about the e-Shram portal Negi said, Earlier, we did not have any means to provide benefits to unorganized workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, since we did not have data on them. But now, the e-Shram Card will serve as a single card to avail government benefits across the country, it will be One Nation One Card.
In another important development, benefitting 10,19 contract workers, a memorandum of settlement was signed between the management of Celebi (a firm providing ground and cargo handling services), DIAL, and their contract workers represented by Airport Employees Union in New Delhi.
Each worker shall receive an amount Rs 58,400 and total amount disbursed among the workers this year will be Rs 6,08,41,600, the ministry stated.
