Palghar stands first in Maha for providing work to tribals under MGNREGS

Palghar district has bagged the first place in Maharashtra for providing employment to tribals under the MGNREGS in 2021-22, an official said on Wednesday.
At least 59,770 families have been provided work for a total of 16,46,211 man-days under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), district collector Manik Gursal said.
In 2020-2021, the district was placed third in the state for achieving 177 per cent of the target and generating 49,72,811 man-days of work despite the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
As of Tuesday (November 30), a total of 27,244 labourers were employed in 877 works, while there were 8,856 works in the offing, which have a capacity to generate 16,48,574 man-days of work, the official added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
