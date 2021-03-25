Parliament passes bill to set up National Bank for Financing Infrastructure

-
ALSO READ
450 infrastructure projects show cost overruns of Rs 4.28 trillion: Report
Why infra projects need surety bonds
DFI likely to be set up with IIFCL's paid-up capital of Rs 10,000 crore
Govt introduces NaBFID Bill in Lok Sabha to support funding infra projects
Allow firms to invest in EL-rated infra projects: Govt to regulators
-
Parliament on Thursday passed a bill to set up the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) to fund infrastructure projects in India.
The Rajya Sabha passed the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) Bill 2021 by voice vote on Thursday.
The bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on March 23, 2021.
The bill seeks to establish the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development to support the development of long-term non-recourse infrastructure financing in India including development of the bonds and derivatives markets necessary for infrastructure financing and to carry on the business of financing infrastructure and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.
The DFI (Development Finance Institution), called the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID), will be answerable to Parliament.
Replying on the bill in the House, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman explained that the five years' tax break to the DFI or NaBFID is given so that more funds flow to it.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU