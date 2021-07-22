Petrol, diesel prices unchanged; here are the prices in your city today

-
Petrol prices are left unchanged in major cities on Thursday for fifth straight day, according to data from the Good Returns. In Delhi, petrol was at Rs 101.84 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol price remained at Rs 107.83 per litre. Diesel prices remained unchanged in the national capital at Rs 89.87 litre.
Currently, fuel rates are the highest in Bhopal at Rs 110.20 per litre. Fuel rates vary across the states in India due to value-added tax.
Here's the current revised rate of fuel in different cities.
Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 107.83 per litre
Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 101.84 per litre
Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 102.49 per litre
Here are the fuel prices in your city today
|City
|Petrol
|Diesel
|New Delhi
|Rs 101.84
|Rs 89.87
|Kolkata
|Rs 102.08
|Rs 93.02
|Mumbai
|Rs 107.83
|Rs 97.45
|Chennai
|Rs 102.49
|Rs 94.39
|Gurgaon
|Rs 99.18
|Rs 90.21
|Noida
|Rs 98.93
|Rs 90.26
|Bangalore
|Rs 105.25
|Rs 95.26
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 102.66
|Rs 97.95
|Chandigarh
|Rs 97.93
|Rs 89.50
|Hyderabad
|Rs 105.83
|Rs 97.96
|Jaipur
|Rs 108.71
|Rs 99.02
|Lucknow
|Rs 98.91
|Rs 90.26
|Patna
|Rs 105.05
|Rs 96.26
|Trivandrum
|Rs 103.58
|
Rs 96.24
The state-run oil marketing companies - Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum align the rates of domestic fuel with that of the global crude oil prices by taking into account any changes in the foreign exchange rates. Any changes in fuel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.
With no signals from the Union government and the states that they will cut taxes on fuel, and a continuous rise in international petroleum prices, relief on this front is unlikely in the near future.
