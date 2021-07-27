Petrol, diesel prices unchanged; here are the prices in your city today

Petrol prices remain unchanged in major cities unchanged for the 10th straight day, according to the website Good Returnson Monday .

In New Delhi, petrol is selling at Rs 101.84 per litre. In Mumbai, the price stands at Rs 107.83. The diesel prices also remain unchanged at Rs 89.87 at the national capital. In Mumbai, diesel is selling at Rs 97.45, unchanged from yesterday's prices, according to the website.

Currently, the fuel rates are among the highest in cities of Madhya Pradesh.

In Balaghat, petrol is retailing at Rs 112.88. In Bhopal, the prices gained 29 paise from yesterday to stand at Rs 110.20.

Fuel rates vary across the states in India due to value-added tax.

Here's the current revised rate of fuel in different cities.

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 107.83 per litre

Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 101.84 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 102.49 per litre

Here are the in your city today

City Petrol Diesel New Delhi Rs 101.84 Rs 89.97 Kolkata Rs 102.08 Rs 93.02 Mumbai Rs 107.83 Rs 97.45 Chennai Rs 102.49 Rs 94.39 Gurgaon Rs 99.18 Rs 90.24 Noida Rs 99.02 Rs 90.34 Bangalore Rs 105.25 Rs 95.26 Bhubaneshwar Rs 102.66 Rs 97.95 Chandigarh Rs 97.93 Rs 89.50 Hyderabad Rs 105.83 Rs 97.96 Jaipur Rs 108.56 Rs 98.68 Lucknow Rs 98.91 Rs 90.26 Patna Rs 104.25 Rs 95.67 Trivandrum Rs 103.58 Rs 96.60

Petrol has crossed Rs 100-a-litre mark in Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Ladakh, and some cities of Bihar and Punjab.

The state-run oil marketing companies - Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum align the rates of domestic fuel with that of the global crude oil prices by taking into account any changes in the foreign exchange rates. Any changes in are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

In the global market, on Tuesday, oil prices were steady with investors betting tight supply and rising vaccination rates will help offset any impact on demand due to surging Covid-19 cases worldwide, Reuters reported.

Brent crude futures climbed 13 cents, or 0.2%, to $74.63 a barrel at 0128 GMT, extending a 0.5% gain on Monday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 4 cents to $71.95 a barrel, after losing 16 cents on Monday.

With no signals from the Union government and the states that they will cut taxes on fuel, and no change in international petroleum prices, relief on this front is unlikely in the near future.