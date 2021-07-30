Petrol, diesel prices unchanged; here are the prices in your city today

Petrol prices remain unchanged in major cities on Monday for the 13th straight day, according to Good Returns website.

In New Delhi, petrol is selling at Rs 101.84 per litre. In Mumbai, the price stands at Rs 107.83. also remain unchanged at Rs 89.87 per litre at the national capital.

In Mumbai, diesel is selling at Rs 97.45, unchanged from yesterday's prices, according to the website.

Currently, the fuel rates are among the highest in cities of Madhya Pradesh.

In Rewa, petrol breached the Rs 113-mark to sell at Rs 113.02. In Bhopal, the prices made no changes compared to yesterday to stand at Rs 110.20.

Fuel rates vary across the states in India due to value-added tax.

Here's the current revised rate of fuel in different cities.

Here are the in your city today





City Petrol Diesel New Delhi Rs 101.84 Rs 89.87 Kolkata Rs 102.08 Rs 93.02 Mumbai Rs 107.83 Rs 97.45 Chennai Rs 102.49 Rs 94.55 Gurgaon Rs 99.22 Rs 90.35 Noida Rs 99.02 Rs 90.12 Bangalore Rs 105.25 Rs 95.26 Bhubanseshwar Rs 102.98 Rs 97.95 Chandigarh Rs 97.93 Rs 89.50 Hyderabad Rs 105.83 Rs 97.96 Jaipur Rs 108.35 Rs 99.02 Lucknow Rs 98.80 Rs 90.26 Patna Rs 104.25 Rs 95.51 Trivandrum Rs 103.55 Rs 96.24

Petrol has crossed Rs 100-a-litre mark in Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Ladakh, and some cities of Bihar and Punjab.

The state-run oil marketing companies - Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum align the rates of domestic fuel with that of the global crude by taking into account any changes in the foreign exchange rates. Any changes in are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

In the global market, on Friday, went up with global benchmark Brent topping $76 a barrel, as supplies in the US tightened further, Reuters reported.

oil futures settled up $1.31 a barrel, or 1.75% at $76.05 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures settled up $1.23, or 1.7% at $73.62 a barrel.