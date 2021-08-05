Petrol, diesel prices unchanged; here are the prices in your city today

Petrol prices remain unchanged in major cities on Thursday, according to Good Returns website.



In New Delhi, petrol is selling at Rs 101.84 per litre. In Mumbai, the price stands at Rs 107.83. also remain unchanged at Rs 89.87 per litre in the national capital.



In Mumbai, diesel is selling at Rs 97.45, unchanged from yesterday's prices, according to the website.



Fuel rates are highest in cities of Madhya Pradesh.



In Rewa, petrol gained 30 paise to sell at Rs 112.72 per litre. In Bhopal, the prices remain unchanged compared to yesterday to stand at Rs 110.20.



Fuel rates vary across the states in India due to value-added tax.



Here's the current revised rate of fuel in different cities.



Here are the in your city today





City Petrol Diesel New Delhi Rs 101.84 Rs 89.87 Kolkata Rs 102.08 Rs 93.02 Mumbai Rs 107.83 Rs 97.45 Chennai Rs 102.58 Rs 94.47 Gurgaon Rs 99.18 Rs 90.21 Noida Rs 99.21 Rs 90.49 Bangalore Rs 105.25 Rs 95.26 Bhubaneshwar Rs 102.98 Rs 98.25 Chandigarh Rs 97.93 Rs 89.50 Hyderabad Rs 105.83 Rs 97.96 Jaipur Rs 108.48 Rs 98.80 Lucknow Rs 98.91 Rs 90.26 Patna Rs 104.73 Rs 95.96 Trivandrum Rs 104.07 Rs 96.70

Petrol has crossed Rs 100-a-litre mark in Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Ladakh, and some cities of Bihar and Punjab.

The state-run oil marketing companies - Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum align the rates of domestic fuel with that of the global crude by taking into account any changes in the foreign exchange rates.

Any changes in are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

In the global market, edged higher on Thursday, supported by tensions in the Middle East, but failed to regain most of the previous day's losses after a surprise build in crude stockpiles in the United States, the world's top oil consumer, Reuters reported.

Brent crude oil futures rose by 14 cents, or 0.2%, to $70.52 a barrel by 0132 GMT, while US. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures increased by 18 cents, or 0.3%, to $68.33 a barrel. Both benchmarks fell by more than $2 a barrel on Wednesday.