Petrol price hiked again after a day's respite. Check today's rates here

After a day of hiatus, petrol price witnessed a 6 paise per litre hike in three metropolitan cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata on Thursday. The price was increased by 7 paise per litre in Chennai.
After the revision, the petrol price has been increased to Rs.82.22 per litre in Delhi and, Rs. 84.70 per litre in Kolkata.
In Chennai, petrol is being retailed at Rs 85.48 per litre, while in Mumbai it touched a new height of Rs.89.60 per litre.
However, the rates of diesel remained unchanged in all the four cities today.
The fuel price has been witnessing a steep rise since the past few weeks. Earlier, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had blamed international factors for the hike in the prices of petroleum products. Petrol
|City
|New rates (Rs)
|previous rates (Rs) (on Sep. 19)
|Hike (paise)
|Delhi
|82.22
|82.16
|06
|Mumbai
|89.60
|89.5406
Diesel
|City
|New rates (Rs)
|Previous rates (Rs) (on Sep. 19)
|Hike (paise)
|Delhi
|73.87
|73.87
|00
|Mumbai
|78.42
|78.42
|00
