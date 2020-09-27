Petroleum Minister urges opting 100% clean fuels for prime tourist cities

-
ALSO READ
Iconic spots to be turned into green zones with use of bio fuels: Pradhan
Odisha CM, Dharmendra Pradhan, Pratap Sarangi condole Jaswant Singh's death
Dharmendra Pradhan reviews pipeline projects, bats for Atmanirbhar Bharat
Refining capacity to double to 500 mt by 2030, says Dharmendra Pradhan
Centre profiteering from price hike, says Sonia; Pradhan rebuts charges
-
On the occasion of World Tourism Day, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday urged for switching prime tourist destinations to 100 per cent clean fuel.
He was addressing a virtual meet on 'tourism and rural development' along with Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel, an official statement said here.
Pradhan commended the Ministry of Tourism for its novel initiative 'Dekho Apna Desh' that promotes and encourages local heritage and tourist sites.
He spoke about India's rich culture, history and ancient architectural marvels which offer immense scope for the growth of the tourism industry.
Tourism industry, he said, offers immense job opportunities and called for weaving sustainability with tourism and collaborating to switch prime tourist cities to 100 per cent clean fuels, which will further help protect monuments and ensure a cleaner environment for tourists.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU