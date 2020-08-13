JUST IN
Travel ban, border closures directly affected trade in goods, services: WTO
Piyush Goyal deliberates on ways to reduce imports in auto sector

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday held a meeting with various industry associations to discuss ways to reduce imports in the automobile industry

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Piyush Goyal
Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal addresses the media on amended Citizenship Act, in Mumbai

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday held a meeting with various industry associations to discuss ways to reduce imports in the automobile industry and increase localisation of auto components.

The ministry is working to push local manufacturing in several other sectors, including furniture and ACs, and reduce imports from countries like China.

"Held meetings with representatives from various industry associations and chambers of commerce along with government officials. Discussed ways to reduce imports in the automobile industry and increase localisation of auto components to promote Make in India," Goyal said in a tweet.

In 2018-19 India imported auto components worth USD 17.6 billion, of which 27 per cent (USD 4.75 billion) were from China.

The major component imports from China include drive transmission and steering parts, electronic and electrical items, cooling systems, suspension and braking parts.

Thu, August 13 2020. 23:43 IST

