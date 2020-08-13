Drug price monitoring unit set up in Karnataka under aegis of NPPA

The government on Thursday said aprice monitoring and resource unit (PMRU) has been set up in Karnataka under the aegis of the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA).

The unit will function at the state level under the direct supervision of the state drug controller for increasing outreach of the NPPA, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said in a statement.

The primary function of PMRUs is to assist the in monitoring prices of drugs, ensuring availability of drugs and raising consumer awareness, it added.

Under its central sector scheme named 'Consumer Awareness, Publicity and Price Monitoring', the has already set up PMRUs in 12 states and UTs, the statement said.

The national drug pricing regulator plans to set up PMRUs in all the 36 states and UTs. The expenses of PMRUs, both recurring and non-recurring, are borne by the under the scheme,it added.

The regulator hasbeen working in tandem with state governments during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure seamless availability of life-saving essential medicines including hydroxychloroquine, paracetamol, vaccines, insulin and medicines under the COVID-19 protocol, the statement said.

