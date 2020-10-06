Piyush Goyal holds discussions with top leadership of coal and power sector

-
ALSO READ
Goyal urges industry to work with Railways in reducing cost of logistics
Railway to soon link all Northeast state capitals, Bangladesh: Goyal
India not in a position to accept concept of DFFT, says Piyush Goyal
97 people died while travelling on Shramik Special trains: Piyush Goyal
Quality and scale, not subsidies, to push exports to $1 trn: Piyush Goyal
-
Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday held a meeting with the top leaders of the coal and power sector to ensure consolidation of the coal business of Railways and to suggest ways to further improve the joint operational productivity concerning coal freight.
According to the Ministry of Railways, coal accounts for almost 50 per cent of the freight of Railways.
Goyal said that Railways was making relentless efforts to boost freight loading and there was no scope of any slippages on any front.
The minister called for coordinated operations among Railways, coal and power entities to ensure maximum mutual growth of all the three sectors.
"It may be noted that in a remarkable turnaround, in September 2020, Indian Railways earned Rs. 9896.86 crore from freight loading which is also Rs 1180.57 crore higher compares to last year's earnings for the same period (Rs. 8716.29 crore). The increase in freight revenue is 13.54 per cent. There is great potential to further enhance the loading of coal. An increase in coal loading will have a significant positive impact on railways freight revenues," the release said.
The freight loading in September 2020 is 15.3 per cent more than last year for the same period, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU