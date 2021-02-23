PM bats for deregulation of geospatial data at IIT-Kharagpur convocation

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the deregulation of map and geo-spatial data, which he said would strengthen the tech startup ecosystem and India's vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.
"Through this measure, tech startup ecosystem will be strengthened. Through this step, the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision will be strengthened. The move will provide new freedom to startups and innovators," he said, while virtually addressing the 66th convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur.
Quoting Rabindranath Tagore, PM Modi also said: "Getting your nation means realising your own soul in an extended way. When we start recreating our nation through thought, work and service, then only can we see our own soul in our nation."
The Prime Minister further said that IIT Kharagpur has given much emphasis to important innovation for Industry 4.0 and lauded their efforts to convert AI-based academic research on an industrial level.
"Even against COVID-19, your software solutions are proving useful for the nation. Now you have to work swiftly for futuristic solutions of health tech," he added.
Speaking on COVID-19, PM Modi asserted that India can become a global player in the post-coronavirus period. With this thought, the expenditure in the budget towards science and technology has been increased, he said.
The Prime Minister further lauded the efforts of IIT Kharagpur on the implementation of the new National Education Policy and praised the institute for the way they were exploring knowledge and science as the strength of our future innovation.
He urged the institute to compile 75 major innovations to coincide with the 75th year of India's independence next year, while also availing them for the country and the world. He said these inspirations would give a new boost to the country and inspire confidence.
