PM Gati Shakti: 197 critical infra gap projects identified in last one year

Over the last one year, the government has identified 197 critical gaps across various projects under the purview of ministries of steel, fertiliser, coal, ports as well as food and public distribution, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Gati Shakti was launched by the government on 13 October, 2021.

These projects were identified by undertaking audits of the critical last and first mile gaps by respective ministries. An inter-ministerial panel comprising senior government officials from key ministries have given crucial recommendations to improve logistics efficiency among these projects.

Amrit Lal Meena, special secretary, logistics division under the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) said that the Gati Shakti national masterplan—a data rich digital portal to plan and execute infrastructure projects—is being extensively used by railway ministry, department of telecommunications, highways and ports ministry.

With the help of the national masterplan, these government departments have been able to execute project planning swiftly, he said.

The PM GatiShakti national masterplan is an integrated plan, which aims at o address the missing gaps to ensure seamless movement of people, goods and services. Government departments as well as states have started to make use of PM GatiShakti-led digital technology initiative to reduce the execution of infrastructure projects.