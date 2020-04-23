PM highlights govt measures taken for vulnerable sections during lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday shared a tweet to highlight the steps taken by his government to help the "most vulnerable" sections of society during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

"Some of the steps taken to help the most vulnerable...," he wrote while sharing the tweet



The ministry said more than 33 crore poor people received financial assistance of Rs 31,235 cr till April 22 under thePradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP).



"Robust digital payment infrastructure set up by government has enabled prompt transfer of cash payment under PMGKP," it said.

PMGKP was announced by the government onMarch 26 to protect vulnerable sections from the impact of the lockdown due to Covid- 19.