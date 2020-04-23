JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

India studying Trump's executive order of 60-day ban on immigrants: Report
Business Standard

PM highlights govt measures taken for vulnerable sections during lockdown

The ministry said more than 33 crore poor people received financial assistance of Rs 31,235 cr till April 22 under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP)

BS Web Team & PTI 

Photo: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday shared a finance ministry tweet to highlight the steps taken by his government to help the "most vulnerable" sections of society during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

"Some of the steps taken to help the most vulnerable...," he wrote while sharing the tweet

The ministry said more than 33 crore poor people received financial assistance of Rs 31,235 cr till April 22 under thePradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP).
 

"Robust digital payment infrastructure set up by government has enabled prompt transfer of cash payment under PMGKP," it said.

PMGKP was announced by the government onMarch 26 to protect vulnerable sections from the impact of the lockdown due to Covid- 19.
First Published: Thu, April 23 2020. 22:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU