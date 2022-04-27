PM street vendor's scheme (SVANidhi) to continue till December 2024

-
ALSO READ
Govt looks to extend street vendor credit scheme during festive push
Urban bodies disburse 47,884 loans in Delhi under PM SVANidhi Scheme
What are Small Savings Schemes - types, returns and interest rates
What are pros and cons of investing in equity-linked savings schemes?
Multi-cap schemes seen gaining investor favour in recent months
-
The Centre on Wednesday approved the continuation of the Prime Minister Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme till December 2024, according to an official statement.
The approval was given by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the statement said, adding that through PM SVANidhi, affordable collateral-free loans are given to street vendors.
"Today's approval has increased the loan amount to Rs 8,100 crore, thereby providing the street vendors working capital to further expand their business and making them AtmaNirbhar," the statement said.
The budget for the promotion of digital payments, including cashback to the vendors, has also been enhanced. The approval is expected to benefit nearly 1.2 crore people in urban India, the Centre said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU