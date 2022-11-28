JUST IN
PowerMin invites bids to supply 4.5 Gw electricity during coming summer
S&P Global Ratings lowers India's FY23 GDP growth forecast to 7%
Tech to detect pesky calls underway; joint action on financial frauds: TRAI
Sebi revises framework for approving changes in control of stock brokers
Stay on fiscal glide path, boost capex in Budget: Economists to FM
Passenger vehicle makers to invest Rs 65,000 crore by FY25: Report
Govt's paddy procurement up 9% at 306 lakh tonnes so far this year
Festivals boost credit card spends to record high of Rs 1.29 trillion
3,600 kg of ration rice diverted to open market in Tamil Nadu's Villuparam
Slower annual economic growth will be good for India, for now: Economists
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
PowerMin invites bids to supply 4.5 Gw electricity during coming summer
Business Standard

Power Min launches schemes to procure 4,500 MW electricity supply for 5 yrs

Power Ministry launch a scheme for the procurement of aggregate electricity of 4,500 MW for five years under of the SHAKTI (Scheme for Harnessing and Allocating Koyala Transparently in India) policy

Topics
Power ministry | electricity

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

electricity, power grid
Photo: Bloomberg

The Power Ministry has launched a scheme for the procurement of aggregate electricity of 4,500 MW for five years under of the SHAKTI (Scheme for Harnessing and Allocating Koyala Transparently in India) policy.

"Ministry of Power kicks off a scheme for procurement of aggregate power of 4500 MW on competitive basis for five years on Finance, Own and Operate (FOO) basis under B (v) of SHAKTI Policy," a power ministry release said.

PFC Consulting Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PFC Ltd, has been designated as the nodal agency by the Ministry of Power.

Under the scheme, the PFC Consulting Ltd has invited bids for the supply of 4,500 MW. The supply of electricity will commence from April 2023. The Ministry of Coal has been requested to allocate around 27 MTPA for this, it stated.

The utilities that have evinced interest for the scheme are Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd, Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company Ltd, New Delhi Municipal Corporation and Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd. The last date for the bid submission is December 21, 2022, it stated.

It is for the first time that bidding is being carried out under B(v) of Shakti scheme. Also, revised PPA (power purchase agreement) for medium term is being used in this bidding.

This scheme is expected to help the states that are facing power shortage and also help generation plants to increase their capacities, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Power ministry

First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 19:28 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.