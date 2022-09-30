JUST IN
Working on law to promote ease of doing biz; may bring bill soon: Goyal
New cities being built in country as per global business demand: PM Modi
Inflation seen staying above 4% target, averaging 5.2% in FY24: RBI report
Centre to put curbs on imports of some items to arrest rupee's fall: Report
RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 50bps; here's how it will impact you
Durga puja artisans struggle with budget cuts, rising costs in Assam
How a lab in IIT Delhi is looking to plug leakages in PDS with digitisation
Telangana govt introduces 'Aasara' pension as social safety net to poor
States' MGNREGA under probe for potential financial misappropriation
Cotton sector pins hopes on stable demand-supply situation in new season
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Working on law to promote ease of doing biz; may bring bill soon: Goyal
Business Standard

Proof to PM's commitment to make India innovation hub: NITI VC on GII rank

India's jump to the 40th rank in the Global Innovation Index 2022 is a testament to the PM's commitment to making India an innovation hub, NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery said

Topics
Global Innovation Index | Narendra Modi | Niti Aayog

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Suman Bery
Suman Bery

India's jump to the 40th rank in the Global Innovation Index 2022 is a testament to the Prime Minister's commitment to making India an innovation hub, NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery said on Friday.

Addressing an event organised by the Aayog, Bery further said the industry needs to ensure that its contribution to the R&D goes up substantially in the coming year.

Also, speaking at the event, Geneva-based World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Director General said India leads the world in ICT services exports and hosts top ranking in key indicators.

In 2021, Indian companies have almost 40 billion US Dollar in-venture capital investment, which is more than 200 per cent increase over the prior year, he added. India climbed six notches to 40th position in the Global Innovation Index 2022 on account of improvement in several parameters, according to a report by WIPO.

Switzerland, the United States, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands are the world's most-innovative economies, according to WIPO's 2022 Global Innovation Index (GII), with China on the threshold of the top 10.

Other emerging economies are also showing consistently strong performance, including India and Trkiye, both of which enter the top 40 for the first time, it had said.

The 2022 edition of the GII tracks the most recent global innovation trends against the background of an ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, slowing productivity growth and other evolving challenges.

WIPO had said a large number of countries use the GII to assess and improve their innovation ecosystems and use the index as a reference in economic plans and/or policies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Global Innovation Index

First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 17:05 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.