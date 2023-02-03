JUST IN
Business Standard

Punjab cabinet imposes 90 paise per litre cess on sale of petrol, diesel

The Punjab Cabinet on Friday gave its approval for a marginal increase in the VAT rates levied on the sale of petrol and diesel in the state

IANS  |  Chandigarh 

fuel
Photo: iStock

The Punjab Cabinet on Friday gave its approval for a marginal increase in the VAT rates levied on the sale of petrol and diesel in the state.

The increase in the VAT rate will lead to an increase in the price of petrol and diesel by approximately 90 paise per litre, an official statement said.

This will bring more parity in prices of petrol and diesel in comparison with neighboring states, it added.

--IANS

vg/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 21:31 IST

.