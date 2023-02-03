Punjab cabinet imposes 90 paise per litre cess on sale of petrol, diesel

-
-
The Punjab Cabinet on Friday gave its approval for a marginal increase in the VAT rates levied on the sale of petrol and diesel in the state.
The increase in the VAT rate will lead to an increase in the price of petrol and diesel by approximately 90 paise per litre, an official statement said.
This will bring more parity in prices of petrol and diesel in comparison with neighboring states, it added.
--IANS
vg/vd
First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 21:31 IST
